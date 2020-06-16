World of Outlaws set for historic weekend at Tri-State Speedway

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) – Tri-State Speedway will make history with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this weekend on June 19-20. It’ll be the first doubleheader at the Haubstadt track in the history of the sport.

It will also mark the first time since 1995 that the World of Outlaws has been broadcast nationally.

Saturday’s event will be live on CBS Sports Network, starting at 8 p.m. (CT) – both races on Friday and Saturday will also be live on DIRTVision.

Tickets to Saturday’s event are already sold out, but you can still purchase tickets for Friday.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)