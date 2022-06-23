PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Disc golfers from all over the world are competing in day three of the PDGA World Championships held throughout southern Indiana. Nearly 100 women have taken the course at the Princeton Country Club all vying for the top spot. Twin sisters, Jordan and Morgan Lynds, of Florida, entered day three tied for first place.

“I like that she’s at the top with me because it makes me more competitive and want to win even more,” said Jordan Lynds.

Just as the Lynds twins have a target on their back from the rest of the lineup, they do from each other as well.

“We’re competitive in everything,” said Morgan Lynds. “Even little tiny competitions, we’re all trying to win every time. Everything is a battle.”

In all, over 400 players travelled to the Tri-State for the World Championship representing more than 40 states and including 9 different countries.

“It’s already awesome just to have our local players get to experience this and compete it in,” said Steven Waites, tournament director. “But to have people from around the world and around the country playing. I’m just happy for them and I’m happy for the communities.”

Fifteen-year-old Cadence Burge came into day three in third place. She said she was excited to show off her skills to players from around the world, but also to see what they have to bring to the table – or course.

“I feel like it makes it like a real world championship,” said Burge. “I feel like in the past years with the travel restrictions and stuff, people from other countries haven’t really been coming into America to play these bigger events. But seeing these people from Iceland, Germany Japan is really cool.”

And of those foreign players, the entire team from Iceland is made up of women. Maria Eldey, of Reykjavik, said they do everything together when travelling even though they are competing against each other. She said she even caddied for one of the other Icelandic players.

“It’s the comradery,” said Eldey. “It’s such a small niche sport even though it’s grown so much over the past few years. Everyone is still so welcoming and it’s just wonderful to meet new players and new people within the sports.”

Eldey said she has loved the Hoosier hospitality she has seen so far. The 2022 PDGA World Championship ends on June 25 at the Princeton Country Club.