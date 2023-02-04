NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Having the opportunity to compete in regionals is always big for any athletes but every athlete competing in the IHSAA regionals for wrestling had plans of competing for a state championship as well.

Though the mindset is always one match at a time, athletes were looking to punch their ticket to semi-state in the Ford center on Feb. 11th.

The Tell City Marksmen wrestling team won regionals at Bloomington South. It is the wrestling teams first regional championship in school history.

The IHSAA Castle regional final team results are listed below: