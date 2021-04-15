WVC heading to NJCAA Women’s National Championship tournament

MT. CARMEL, Il. (WEHT) The Wabash Valley College women’s basketball team has turned into one of the best junior college programs in the nation.

Next week, the Lady Warriors will play for a national championship.

WVC will play in the NJCAA national championship tournament. WVC is 20-3 and will be the 10 seed. They will face 23rd seeded Independence, Kansas in the opening round.

Even though WVC is the higher seed, Ja’Nayia Davis says the team will have to play it’s best. Davis tells Eyewitness News, “It doesn’t matter what seed they are, they still made it to the tournament. We don’t look over nobody, because there can be some upsets. We’ve had this year some games where we should’ve done better against a team than we did. So if we look over a team, we’re going to get beat.”

Head coach Luke Scheidecker adds, “We’ll have to be focused and locked in for 40 minutes. In the national tournament, it’s about as close as you’ll get to a Division One game. So details will be important. We’ll have to execute. Just be ready to play.”

(This story was originally published on April 15, 2021)