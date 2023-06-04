HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Mount Carmel Jr. Aces regretfully announced over social media Sunday evening that their beloved football coach, Gary Fortner, had passed away.

It’s a very sad day as we join the Mount Carmel community in mourning the passing of a great one in Gary Fortner. Coach Fortner was a great man who mentored so many young athletes’ lives, especially in our program.

Jr. Aces Football, Gary Fortner will forever be words, linked together because of the IMPACT he had on young athletes, our program, and the community. You will be missed Coach, but never forgotten.

Thank you, Coach, for all the hours and love you gave to us.