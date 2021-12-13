Young Colonels team off to a good start

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) The Henderson County boys are normally one of the top teams in the 2nd region each year. This year is proving to be no different.

The Colonels are off to a perfect 3-0 start, despite returning only one starter from last year.

“We had some wins early in the season where we got out in transition and shared the ball. Multiple guys in double-figures,” says head coach Tyler Smithhart. “So, it’s not just that we have won some games but that we have won them playing good basketball and playing the right way.”

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2021)