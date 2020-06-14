Youth baseball returns to the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Live, local sports returned to the Tri-State Sunday.

Deaconess Sports Park hosted the Tri-State Championship Youth Baseball Tournament.

Nearly 40 teams from all across Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois participated in the competition.

“It’s nice to be able to stand up front and say hi and welcome everyone back and throw out the first pitch. It’s great to see everyone get back out on the field,” Tim Fulton, director of sports facilities, said.

It’s been months since live sports took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone is excited to be back on the field. It’s nice to see the economic recovery starting and youth sports will play a big role in that, not just in Evansville, but in a lot of the major cities with big sports complexes,” Fulton said.