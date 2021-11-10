Zeke Hadra wins week #12 Home Team Friday MVP

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MT. CARMEL, Il. (WEHT) Mt. Carmel’s Zeke Hadra is the week #12 Home Team Friday MVP. The Golden Aces running back racked up 111 yards and 4 touchdowns in Mt. Carmel’s win over Carlinville.

“It’s such a great community here at Mt. Carmel. Seeing the stands packed every game and always being behind us for awards like this and voting for us,” Hadra said. “Having a great game felt really good and my teammates supported me. I felt like we all had a great game.”

Hadra wins the award with 56% of the online vote.


(This story was originally published on November 10, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

100 years

Trending Stories