Zeke Hadra wins week #12 Home Team Friday MVP

MT. CARMEL, Il. (WEHT) Mt. Carmel’s Zeke Hadra is the week #12 Home Team Friday MVP. The Golden Aces running back racked up 111 yards and 4 touchdowns in Mt. Carmel’s win over Carlinville.

“It’s such a great community here at Mt. Carmel. Seeing the stands packed every game and always being behind us for awards like this and voting for us,” Hadra said. “Having a great game felt really good and my teammates supported me. I felt like we all had a great game.”

Hadra wins the award with 56% of the online vote.



(This story was originally published on November 10, 2021)