MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Madisonville-North Hopkins has a new head coach. Jon Newton is leaving Webster Co. to take over the Maroons.

Newton has spent the last 9 seasons as Webster Co. head coach, posting a 186-93 record.

Newton replaces Matt Beshear who resigned two weeks ago.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)