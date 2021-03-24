Madisonville preparing for regional semifinals

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville is eyeing a three-peat.

The Maroons find themselves back in the second region semifinals this year after winning the regional title the last two seasons.

Madisonville will match up against a dangerous Hopkinsville team, which despite only registering a 7-4 record this season, will be a formidable threat. The Tigers upset Lyon County in their regional quarterfinal game.

Head coach Jon Newton said if his team sustains their recent play, they could capture the three-peat after all.

“These guys come in every day focused ready to go, and we’ve just gotten better each day,” Newton said. “Practice, game-by-game, and I feel like we’re hitting our peak. The last 10 or 11 games you can really tell that we’re starting to play our best basketball, and for us to continue on with a chance to potentially three-peat, we’ve got to continue to play our best.”

Hopkinsville and Madisonville will square off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Madisonville-North Hopkins.