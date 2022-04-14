NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterbacks Malik Willis and Matt Corral are among 21 prospects who will attend the NFL draft in Las Vegas this month.

Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will be there along with two more wideouts. Alabama is also sending two players: wide receiver Jameson Williams and offensive lineman Evan Neal. Georgia leads the way with three players: defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is projected as the potential No. 1 pick, is one of six defensive linemen headed to Vegas.

The draft begins with the first round on April 28. It’s being held in Nevada for the first time.

Willis had a dazzling NFL combine after starring at Liberty. He showed off an exceptionally strong arm on deep throws. Corral threw at the Ole Miss pro day after he didn’t participate in throwing or workouts at the combine while recovering from a right ankle injury sustained early in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Other prospects confirmed to appear at the draft are: Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross, North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu, Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner, Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson, Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Southern California wide receiver Drake London, and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

