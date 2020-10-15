Malone wins Week #8 HTF MVP

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) – The best players are those who can do a lot with a little, and Gibson Southern’s Brayden Malone did just that on Friday night against Princeton.

The junior receiver maximized his opportunities last week. Malone had just four catches for 55 yards; however, three of those catches were touchdowns.

That display was pivotal in the Titans’ 57-0 shutout of Princeton, and explains why he was voted the Week #8 Home Team Friday MVP.

“It feels great honestly,” Malone said of the honor. “Hopefully I can just keep on building on it and have bigger and better success. Brady had great passes and the offense executed really well. I got open, and Brady got me the ball.”



“He had a big night,” said Titans’ coach Nick Hart. “A lot of it was kind of coverage-driven on what they were playing us like, and especially down in the red zone, obviously, with his three touchdown catches. So, he did a great job of executing and making plays.”

Malone is now the second Gibson Southern player to win MVP this year, with quarterback Brady Allen taking home the honor in Week #4.

The Titans will now turn to their regular season finale, where they host Boonville Thursday night.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)