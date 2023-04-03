AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Players and patrons have made their way to Augusta National Golf Club for the 87th Masters Tournament. Gates opened to patrons as practice rounds got underway for the year’s first major.

Five-time champion Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were among the first to tee of Monday morning, playing the second nine with 1992 champion Fred Couples and Tom Kim. The Masters will be Woods’ first appearance in a tournament since finishing T45 at The Genesis Invitational in February.

Tiger Woods of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walk to the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“If I’m playing, I play to win,” Woods said before that tournament. “I know that players have played and they are ambassadors of the game and try to grow the game. I can’t have my mind, I can’t wrap my mind around that as a competitor. If I’m playing in the event I’m going to try and beat you. I’m there to get a W, OK? So I don’t understand that making the cut’s a great thing. If I entered the event, it’s always to get a W. There will come a point in time when my body will not allow me to do that anymore, and it’s probably sooner rather than later, but wrapping my ahead around that transition and being the ambassador role and just trying to be out here with the guys, no, that’s not in my DNA.”

1987 champion Larry Mize plays a shot on the second hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

2020 champion Dustin Johnson looks over the 13th green during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawas looks over his shot on the 13th hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy shakes hands with five-time champion Tiger Woods on the 18th green after they completed a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm reacts a putt on the third green during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Patrons arrive through the North Gate to enter the course ahead of practice round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023.

Woods will speak to media on Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club. On Monday, Jason Day, Harrison Crowe, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and Cameron Smith are scheduled to address reporters in the Interview Room.

This story will be updated throughout the day.