DETROIT, Mich. (WEHT) – Evansville has a new national champion to celebrate. Mater Dei graduate Nick Lee competed in the NCAA championship on Saturday for Penn State.

Lee won the 2021 title in the 141 weight class. He then went undefeated this year, got his first-ever big ten title, became Penn State’s first-ever five-time All-American, and now he is a two-time NCAA champ as he took down UNC’s Kizhan Clarke in the finals.