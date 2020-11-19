Mater Dei ready for tough matchup in 2A semistate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Mater Dei Wildcats are one win away from playing for a state championship.

Mater Dei will face Western Boone, the 2-time defending state champions, in the 2A semistate on Friday night.

The Wildcats have hit their stride at the perfect time. After a 1-4 start to the season, Mater Dei has won eight in a row.

Head coach Mike Goebel says, “This team has grown so much and so well. And they play together and they are having a lot of fun. You know, you can’t ask for much late in November than to be alive, hopefully having a good showing on Friday night. You’re playing a 2-time defending state champion in Western Boone at their place on a Friday night. It’s a long haul, and we know the challenges there.”

Mater Dei and Western Boone kick at 6:30 Friday night.

