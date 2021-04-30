Mater Dei softball off to hot start

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mater Dei’s softball team is on a mission this year.

After a lackluster 11-17 year in 2019, the Wildcats have engineered an impressive turnaround in 2021. Mater Dei is off to a 13-4 start to the year under first-year head coach Kendall Kerker.

What prompted that stark turnaround? Kerker credited the team’s tight-knit culture.

“The key to our start has been the culture change that we have implemented since day one,” she said. “We know that we have great athletes, good defense, good pitching, good hitting, and so we’ve just ingrained in our kids heads that they are a team to beat, and they’re not just another high school team anymore. I think they’ve really taken that to heart and worked really hard.”

Kerker’s players agree. Senior Madison Boehman, who committed to Oakland City earlier this year, said she can see a tangible difference with this year’s group.



“I think it shows just how hard we’ve worked this year, and how much effort we’ve put in,” said Boehman. “In past years, we’ve put the effort in, but I think this year we’ve kind of come together, and I’m just really happy with how we’ve started.”

Mater Dei will matchup against Reitz at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 3.

(This story was originally published on April 30, 2021)