Mater Dei tops Triton Central in regional rematch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mater Dei finally exacted revenge its revenge on Triton Central Friday night.

The Wildcats overcame a stout Triton Central defense in a 16-6 win, avenging last year’s 13-7 2A regional loss to the Tigers.

Mater Dei only got into the end zone once in the victory on a 39-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Mason Wunderlich to receiver Eli McDurmon. Yet, the lone score was sufficient in a game that the Wildcats never trailed.

Mater Dei will take on Western Boone next week in the 2A semi-state championship.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)