Mater Dei wrestling prepares for sectionals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One word you’ll hear thrown around a lot describing Mater Dei’s wrestling program is “tradition”.

That tradition has a chance to get even richer when the Wildcats kick off the sectional championship Saturday morning.

Mater Dei is looking to capture its 45th-straight sectional title. The program has won 50 sectional championships, which marks the most in state history.

The Wildcats have four wrestlers on this year’s team that placed in last year’s state finals. They’re highlighted by senior Blake Boarman, who’s the reigning 138-pound state champion.

As storied as that history is, Mater Dei isn’t looking back on the past; they’re looking straight ahead in pursuit of another sectional title.

“The standard at Mater Dei High School has always been high,” said head coach Greg Schaefer. “The young men in this room recognize that, they know what’s expected and they have the same expectations that anybody else does for them.”



“Going into sectionals, we’ve just been trying to continually get better and work on ourselves,” said senior Blake Boarman. “We’re really focusing on our matches, and making sure that we do well this weekend and compete hard.”



“We’re just chasing tradition,” said senior Alec Freeman. “It never gets old. It almost feels awesome just to come in here and get better, and we’re just constantly striving to win championships and keep the tradition going.”

The sectional championship will begin 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at Central High School.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)