Mater Dei wrestling welcomed home after state championship win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mater Dei received a warm reception on Sunday upon returning from winning the IHSAA wrestling state championship on Saturday.

The team captured its 13th state title in program history, and its first title since 2007. Two Wildcats earned individual state championships – Brody Baumann (160) and Gabe Sollars (182).

“Every year we’re going to the state tournament to try to win a title,” Baumann said. “We’ve been close the past couple years; haven’t been able to get it done. This year, there’s a special group of guys, and we bond like brothers on the team, and we just want to see each other do the very best that we can. It was just enough to put us over the top and finally get it done.”



“The main thing is we have a family at Mater Dei, and I wouldn’t give that up for anything,” Sollars said. “We’ve got the boys behind me, and it’s just an amazing feeling.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)