Mater Dei wrestling wins 13th state championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Mater Dei’s trophy case got a little tighter on Saturday night.

The Wildcats claimed their 13th team state championship at the IHSAA wrestling state finals, marking their first state title since 2007. Mater Dei’s wrestling program has won the second-most state championships in Indiana.

Brady Baumann took home an individual state championship in 160, while Gabe Sollars captured first place in 182. Alec Freeman registered second place in 132, while Blake Boarman came in third in 138. Cole Smith and Evan Seng each claimed fifth place.

Mater Dei paced the field with 112 points, while Chesterton captured runner-up with 107 points.