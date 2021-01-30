Mater Dei wrestling wins 45th straight sectional title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mater Dei’s sectional reign continued on Saturday, as it claimed its 45th-straight sectional title.

The Wildcats had 11 of 14 wrestlers win individual sectional championships.

Indiana wrestling regionals will get underway on Saturday, Feb. 6 at North High School.

SECTIONAL TEAM STANDINGS

Mater Dei – 331.5 North Posey – 193 Mt. Vernon – 150.5 Reitz – 132 North – 126 Gibson Southern – 93 Central – 81.5 Vincennes Lincoln – 67 Princeton – 49

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)