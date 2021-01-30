Mater Dei wrestling wins 45th straight sectional title
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mater Dei’s sectional reign continued on Saturday, as it claimed its 45th-straight sectional title.
The Wildcats had 11 of 14 wrestlers win individual sectional championships.
Indiana wrestling regionals will get underway on Saturday, Feb. 6 at North High School.
SECTIONAL TEAM STANDINGS
- Mater Dei – 331.5
- North Posey – 193
- Mt. Vernon – 150.5
- Reitz – 132
- North – 126
- Gibson Southern – 93
- Central – 81.5
- Vincennes Lincoln – 67
- Princeton – 49
(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)