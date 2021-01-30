Mater Dei wrestling wins 45th straight sectional title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game

More The Big Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mater Dei’s sectional reign continued on Saturday, as it claimed its 45th-straight sectional title.

The Wildcats had 11 of 14 wrestlers win individual sectional championships.

Indiana wrestling regionals will get underway on Saturday, Feb. 6 at North High School.

SECTIONAL TEAM STANDINGS

  1. Mater Dei – 331.5
  2. North Posey – 193
  3. Mt. Vernon – 150.5
  4. Reitz – 132
  5. North – 126
  6. Gibson Southern – 93
  7. Central – 81.5
  8. Vincennes Lincoln – 67
  9. Princeton – 49

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories