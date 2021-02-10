Memorial advances to regionals after another sectional championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Memorial girls are one of the most dominate teams in the 3A sectional. Case in point, the Lady Tigers have won four of the last five titles.

Memorial made it back to back championships over the weekend, defeating Gibson Southern by 30.

The Lady Tigers now advance to the 3A regionals, where they will play Silver Creek.

Head coach Lee Auker says his team is playing extremely well and is close to playing at the same level as they were when the team started the season by winning 13 straight games. Auker says, “I think we are on the verge of that again. I certainly hope so going into Saturday. It’s going to take one of our best efforts, for sure, in that first game Saturday to get past Silver Creek.”

