OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – For FahKara Malone, ball is life. She spent her days growing up in the Tri-State as a basketball player at Memorial High School and now, she could become a national champion. The Purdue grad has been the head women’s basketball coach at Oakland City University for the past two seasons and the Mighty Oaks have made their way to the National Christian College Athletic Association, or NCCAA, title game on Saturday.

Malone has made her way around the Indiana basketball world. She was most recently an assistant coach at the University of Indianapolis starting in 2016 before moving to Oakland City in 2020. At UIndy, she helped take the team to two conference tournament appearances.

Prior to her days at UIndy, Malone was just up the road as an assistant coach with Butler University from 2014-2016. During her time with the Bulldogs, she coached fellow Evansville native Tori Schickel.

Malone was the Director of Basketball Operations at the University of Evansville for two years and eventually was an assistant for the 2013-2014 Purple Aces season.

She is no stranger to the court herself, starting all four years for Purdue. She and the Boilermakers made three NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching the Elite Eight twice. Malone’s basketball accolades as both a coach and player have stacked up and now she is striving to add another to the list.

The Oaks finished 8-15 in Malone’s first year as the head coach and they have flipped the script this year, winning fifteen regular season games and going on a tournament run. They claimed the NCCAA Mideast Regional tournament title, sliding past Asbury University 83-82 on March 5.

This week, Oakland City defeated the University of Northwestern on Wednesday in the national quarterfinals and Roberts Wesleyan on Thursday in the semifinals. They will take on Southwestern Christian University on Saturday in Winona Lake, IN for the title.