Memorial hires Heath Howington as next boys basketball coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Reitz Memorial High School announced on Tuesday that Health Howington will be the next boys’ basketball head coach.

Howington comes to Memorial from North Posey High School where he was head coach for the past eight years.

Howington led the team to a PAC championship in 2017, making it only the fourth championship win in school history.

Prior to coaching at North Posey, Heath was the assistant coach for Harrison for one season.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL SPORTS NEWS: