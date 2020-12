EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial gained a decisive 73-22 win over Bosse to jump to 5-0 Thursday night.

Memorial’s Ryleigh Anslinger, Emily Mattingly and Savannah Warren each scored 14 for the Tigers in the win.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 10, 2020)