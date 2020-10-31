Memorial soccer claims second-straight 2A state title

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) – The Memorial soccer team claimed its fourth state title in five years with a 3-0 win over Fort Wayne Canterbury on Friday.

The Tigers used a stellar first-half showing to lift them to the IHSAA 2A state title.

Senior midfielder Garland Hall drew first blood, scoring in the first half off a corner kick with four minutes remaining in the first.

Not to be outdone, Tigers’ senior Isaac Bennett showed off some late-half heroics by netting a goal as the first half concluded.

In the second half, senior midfielder Drew Garrison lifted Memorial to a 3-0 lead with a goal assisted by senior midfielder Max Brasseale.

The Tigers’ state win gives the program its sixth title, which ranks second in Indiana state history.