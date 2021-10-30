Memorial wins girls soccer state title on last-minute goal

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- Good things happen to those who wait and for Memorial, the IHSAA Class 2A Girls Soccer state title was well worth the wait. After a full 80 minutes, plus nearly two overtime periods, Memorial edged out Mishawaka Marian Saturday afternoon thanks to a timely Ella Hamner goal off a Kennedy Neighbors cross.

Memorial entered Saturday’s final on the back of a strong postseason run, scoring over 40 goals in the postseason and allowing just two. However, Mishawaka Marian appeared up to the task of defending the Tigers’ attack, with goalkeeper Ainsley Butler stopping 15 shots on target before Hamner’s deciding goal.

The Tigers looked poised to take the lead throughout the game, with Jacqueline Brasseale almost opening the scoring early in the first half and Avarie Zeller testing Butler again in the second half.

Memorial coach Angie Lensing says she’s proud of the way her team attacked Mishawaka Marian throughout but says teams aren’t always rewarded like that in soccer. Lensing says her team had the right mentality to keep fighting for the breakthrough and keeping their composure for the final seconds after Hamner’s goal.

Memorial Athletic Director Matt Webber says the team will be honored at an assembly Monday morning.