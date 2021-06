INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The doubles pairing of Abigail Myers and Margo Throop took home the girls tennis doubles championship on Saturday in Indianapolis.

The Memorial duo defeated Delta’s Tynan Dishman and Maggie Manor 2-1 to claim the title. Myers and Throop navigated through a quarterfinal win over New Albany, as well as a victory in the semifinals over Hamilton Southeastern.