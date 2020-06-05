Memorial’s Rick Wilgus announces retirement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial’s head boy’s basketball coach, Rick Wilgus, announced his retirement. Wilgus served as the Tigers coach for the past 18 years, holding a (243-172) overall record at the school. He led Memorial to four sectional titles in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

Wilgus has quite the resume, totaling over 426 career wins. He is listed at tied for 19 for most wins among active high school boy’s basketball coaches.

He started his head coaching career at North Posey. He is still the all time leader in wins at 192.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)