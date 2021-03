CINCINNATI, Oh. (WEHT) Former Memorial quarterback Michael Lindauer is leaving the University of Cincinnati.

Lindauer has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Lindauer led Memorial to the 3A state championship in 2017 as a junior. Lindauer was a finalist for Indiana Mr. Football in 2018. He threw for over 3800 yards and 51 touchdowns his senior season.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)