Michigan Tech hands USI season-ending loss in Midwest semifinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Southern Indiana’s season came to an end Sunday night in a 81-69 loss to Michigan Tech in the NCAA DII Midwest semifinals.

The Eagles dug themselves into a 13-point halftime hole, and couldn’t dig themselves out. USI trailed by as much as 20 points in the second half, crippled by 15 turnovers that led to 25 points by the Huskies.

Senior guard Jelani Simmons had a team-high 23 points. Southern Indiana’s season concludes with a 12-5 record.

(This story was originally published on March 14, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories