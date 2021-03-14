Michigan Tech hands USI season-ending loss in Midwest semifinals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Southern Indiana’s season came to an end Sunday night in a 81-69 loss to Michigan Tech in the NCAA DII Midwest semifinals.

The Eagles dug themselves into a 13-point halftime hole, and couldn’t dig themselves out. USI trailed by as much as 20 points in the second half, crippled by 15 turnovers that led to 25 points by the Huskies.

Senior guard Jelani Simmons had a team-high 23 points. Southern Indiana’s season concludes with a 12-5 record.

(This story was originally published on March 14, 2021)