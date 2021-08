EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Defending Men’s City Tournament champ David Mills doubled down on his pursuit of back-to-back titles on Saturday.

The two-time winner shot -4 at Helfrich Hills to take the solo lead in the tournament at -10. Spencer Wagner sits at -8 in second place. Clint Keown and Nathan Hoss are tied for third at -6, while Chip Tiemann is a shot back at -5.

The third round of the tournament will resume on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Rolling Hills.