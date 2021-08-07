Mills, Shockley share co-lead in Men’s City Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Defending Men’s City Tournament champion David Mills proved he hadn’t missed a beat on Saturday, firing a first-round 64 (-6) to clinch a share of the lead.

Mills and Drew Shockley sit tied for the lead after Saturday’s first round at Fendrich Golf Course. Spencer Wagner and Nathan Hoss are just a stroke back at -5, while Jason Mueller and Chad Waller finished tied for fifth at -4.

Mills will be trying to become the first player to win the Men’s City Tournament in consecutive years since Kevin Wassmer did it from 1999-2002. The second round will resume on Sunday from Helfrich Golf Course.