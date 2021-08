EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Spencer Wagner closed the gap on defending Men’s City champion David Mills on Saturday.

Wagner came into Saturday’s third round trailing by two shots, but a meager day from Mills helped him tie the two-time winner at -8 heading into Sunday’s final round. Mills shot +2 on the day.

Clint Keown (-7), Nathan Hoss (-6) and Logan Osborne (-5) are all within reach heading into tomorrow’s conclusion at Evansville Country Club.