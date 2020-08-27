Mockobee wins week #1 Home Team Friday MVP

Boonville running back Devin Mockobee became the first player of the 2020 season to win Home Team Friday MVP after a stellar week one performance.

Mockobee ran away with the MVP voting, receiving 46 percent of the vote on Home Team Friday’s Twitter poll.

Mockobee ran for 202 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the Pioneers’ season opener on Friday against Washington, guiding his team to a 48-6 win over Washington.

Perhaps more impressively, Mockobee’s display with accrued almost entirely in the first half, as he had only one rushing attempt in the second half which led to a 66-yard touchdown.

The senior Navy-commit said it was an honor to win his second-straight Home Team Friday MVP.

“To try and do it two years in a row, I think is really special,” Mockobee said. “And to be able to have you guys, and the community, voting for me, is really cool.”

“Anybody that knows us from last year and knows of Devin Mockobee, they probably expect these kind of numbers out of him and this type of play,” said Boonville coach Darin Ward. “It’s nothing that we’re shocked by. He’s going to be a key, integral part of our success with how well he plays on Friday night and how well his teammates play around him to give him opportunities to make plays. So nothing new for us, and it’s just the expectation that we have.”

Boonville will host their home-opener this Friday, Aug. 28 against Southridge.