EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Boonville running back Devin Mockobee has won the week #6 Home Team Friday Play of the Night.

Mockobee gets it done on the defensive side this time. Mockobee wins with a forced fumble and the return for a TD.

Mockobee wins with 56% of the online vote.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)