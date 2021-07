(WEHT) – Southridge shortstop Colson Montgomery is headed to the south side.

Montgomery was selected 22nd in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Holland, Indiana native is the seventh local player selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Montgomery is committed to Indiana University, but he told Eyewitness News he will likely forego college to enter the majors.

Eyewitness News spoke with Montgomery this weekend on his mentality surrounding the draft.