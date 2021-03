EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Morehead State handed Belmont a stunning 86-71 loss to clinch its first OVC Championship since 2011.

The Eagles were powered by freshman Johni Broome, who scored 27 points and added 12 rebounds to stifle Belmont’s chances of defending its title.

The win Saturday night at the Ford Center guarantees an NCAA Tournament birth for the Eagles.