Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball winners announced

(WEHT)- The 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball winners were announced in a virtual ceremony Sunday.

Dayvion McKnight of Collins High School in Shelbyville took home the title of Mr. Kentucky Basketball while Maddie Scherr of Ryle High School in Union, Kentucky was voted 2020 Miss Kentucky Basketball.

The Tri-State was well represented this year including Henderson County’s Emilee Hope, Owensboro Catholic’s Hannah McKay, and Madisonville North Hopkins’ Kenny White all nominated for the top individual honor in Kentucky high school basketball.

University of Kentucky freshman guard Dontaie Allen won the Mr. Kentucky Basketball award in 2019.

(This story was originally published on June 28, 2020)

