OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) - Think back to the year 1997. It’s when the movie Titanic was premiered in theatres. It's when a gallon of gas was just over a dollar. And it’s also the last time the Apollo E-gals last won a third region championship.

The players on this year’s Apollo team weren't even alive when that feat was accomplished, but that didn’t keep them from making it happen again.