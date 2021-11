EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The sun has set on the 420 Main building for the final time. As Evansville prepares to say goodbye to its largest building Sunday, some say they're sad to see it leave.

Attorney Neil Chapman had an office in the building, even filming commercials for his firm on the skyscraper's roof, before moving to his current location in the 5/3rd building. Chapman says "you don't know what you have until it's gone." Chapman says the building was neglected for years but compared it to a 1969 Corvette left in a barn without proper maintenance.