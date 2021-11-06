Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Oakland City trio trying to recover after post-party shooting
Video
Top Stories
Volunteers work to set up Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights
Video
ISP: Pursuit leads to officer injured, one person arrested
Hazmat teams called to assist in Warrick County chemical leak
Video
Police investigating double homicide after married couple found dead in Mount Vernon
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Evansville swimming and diving hosts first-ever meet at Deaconess Aquatic Center
Video
Top Stories
Mt. Carmel football advances to state quarterfinals with win over Carlinville
Video
Keep an eye out for these Midwest NCAA Football games
VOTE NOW: Week 12 Home Team Friday Play of the Night
Home Team Friday: North Posey vs. Mater Dei (11/5/21)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (11/04/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Cynthia Murray & Stephen Horning (11/04/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Kitchen: Chef Red’s French Toast Sandwich (11/04/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Bright Lights for Easterseals (11/04/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (11/04/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mckenna’s Southern Cuisine (11/03/2021)
Video
Contests
Hadi Shrine Circus Giveaway
Land of Lights Contest
25 days of Giveaways!
Straub Family Homecoming Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Mt. Carmel football advances to state quarterfinals with win over Carlinville
Sports
by:
Blake Sandlin
Posted:
Nov 6, 2021 / 10:15 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2021 / 10:15 PM CDT
(WEHT) –
Carlinville – 7
Mt. Carmel – 54
NBA Stats
Tweets from https://twitter.com/WEHTWTVWlocal/lists/home-team-friday
Trending Stories
Kroger recalling several items after plastic found in supplier ingredient
Gallery
Police investigating double homicide after married couple found dead in Mount Vernon
Video
Parents arrested after child born into home filled with trash, both parents on drugs
Video
Oakland City trio trying to recover after post-party shooting
Video
Drugs and loaded AR-15 rifle found during traffic stop along I-69
Video