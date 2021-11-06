Mt. Carmel football advances to state quarterfinals with win over Carlinville

(WEHT) -- On the night on November 5, 2005, many residents in Henderson, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana and Gentryville, Indiana went to bed not knowing their lives would change in the early morning hours of November 6th.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Paducah had been watching the storm since it crossed into Missouri. They noticed the storm was strong, and even across Illinois, showed signs of rotation, but never produced a tornado. Lead meteorologist Christine Wielgos was in the office that night keeping an eye on the storm. She said as soon as the storm crossed into Union County, Kentucky, it was evident a tornado warning was needed. She said she was reluctant to issue the warning at 2 a.m., knowing it would wake a lot of people up, and there may not be an actual tornado. However, she said the rotation became more well defined, and had to issue the warning to try and save lives.