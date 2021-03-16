Mt. Carmel football anxious to start spring season

Mt. Carmel, Ill. (WEHT) – Spring football: it’s not what high school teams across Illinois envisioned, but if you ask Mt. Carmel head coach Michael Brewer, it sure beats no football.

The IHSA postponed the fall football season last summer due to the pandemic. Tri-State programs in Kentucky and Indiana moved forward with their season as scheduled, and now it’s Illinois’ turn.

For Mt. Carmel’s football team, the season will kick-off this Saturday, March 20 against Paris – the first of just six games on the Golden Aces’ schedule.

“We’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting, and things have come and gone and changed,” Brewer said. “We had a nine game schedule, a seven game schedule, now a six game schedule. I think more than anything, it’s just the anticipation just to play.”

Brewer acknowledged that there will likely be a learning curve due to the short turnaround for some athletes and extended layoff.

“Defenses will be ahead of offenses, and you’ll have to work out some kinks with the short turnaround from basketball to football, which is not something we’re used to,” Brewer said. “But more than anything, we’re just happy that our kids are going to get an opportunity to play.”

The spring season won’t be the only change for Mt. Carmel. Sophomore quarterback Cole Broster will get his first start for the team, succeeding quarterback Kaleb Applebey under center. Broster said there’s a nervous excitement about starting the season.

“Watching Indiana play really just makes you anxious to get on the field,” Broster said. “We worked pretty hard this fall to try and get ready, hoping that we were going to have a season this spring, and we’re glad that we get to play.”

The Golden Aces will kick-off against Paris at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel High School.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)