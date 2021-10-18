Mt. Carmel girls golf team honored after winning state championship

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – It was a year of firsts for Mt. Carmel’s girls golf team.

Last weekend they became the first girls team in school history to win a state championship. They also set the state record for lowest golf score. They did it all with an undefeated record of 78-0.

The Golden Aces were honored for their accomplishments on Monday with a trophy presentation at The Snake Pit. The win marked just the fourth state championship in Mt. Carmel’s history.

“It was so much fun to have the whole school backing the girls,” said head coach Karin Kelsey. “You could just tell by the way they were clapping they were excited for our girls. It’s just been an exciting couple of weeks.”

The team shot a 604 last weekend to capture the 1A state championship last weekend – an achievement that has hardly set in for the Golden Aces.

“People are talking about it, and that’s weird because I’m not used to people talking about golf,” said senior Daisy Schrader. “But it’s definitely cool to get some recognition, especially with such a great team. I’m so proud of all these girls.”

