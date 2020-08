MT. CARMEL, Il. (WEHT) Mt. Carmel athletics finally has a home. The Golden Aces will begin play in the Little Illini conference starting in the 2021-2022 school year.

Mt. Carmel has played as an independent since leaving the now defunct Big 8.

Mt. Carmel will play as a provisional member this year.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)