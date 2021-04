LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) Muhlenberg County’s run in the Sweet 16 was a short one. The Mustangs could not slow down Highlands, losing to the Bluebirds 88-60.

Nash Devine led Muhlenberg Co. with 21 points.

The Mustangs end the season with an impressive 19-2 record.

(This story was originally published on April 1, 2021)