Mullinax maintains lead in Korn Ferry Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Trey Mullinax continued his bid for a wire-to-wire win on Saturday, posting a third-round 68 (-14) to maintain his lead in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

The former Alabama golfer has now led all three rounds of the tournament. However, he withstood a furious rally from Joseph Bramlett. Bramlett shot a 65 (-13) to climb the leaderboard to second place heading into Sunday’s final round. John Huh sits in third, one stroke back at -12.

The final round will tee-off at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday at Victoria National Golf Club.

