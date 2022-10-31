PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) — If you drive through the city of Paris, you may catch yourself needing to pull over to the side of the road.

That is because of a new three-story mural of horse racing icon Secretariat on the side of The Baldwin Hotel downtown.

It is being done by equine artist Jamie Corum and is going to be part of Secretariat Park which had ground broken in early October and is scheduled to be completed by November 2023.

Corum says she is amazed at how despite it being nearly 50 years from when Secretariat became the ninth horse to win the Triple Crown (winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes all in the same year) in 1973, she is amazed how much of an impact the racing icon has worldwide.

“It is just amazing how people still love him and remember him and see him as just this kind of epic hero,” Corum explained. “He was I think the greatest in his time and he is still the greatest today. It is not just the state it is the world remembers Secretariat. When they did the groundbreaking for the park, coverage of that was actually, it went all the way to New Zealand and Canada and all over the U.S. But of course, yes, Kentucky is the heart of Secretariat’s career and life.”

Despite this worldwide reach, Corum feels that Paris is the perfect spot for a mural like this to be.

“Paris, Kentucky is kind of the epicenter of Secretariat and Secretariat history and culture and people come here for Secretariat festivals and to remember him, and of course he was retired a stud at Claiborne Farm which is right down the road,” Corum said.

Corum hopes to have the mural complete by Nov. 11, the anniversary of Secretariat’s retirement.