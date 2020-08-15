MVC postpones fall sports

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Missouri Valley Conference announced Friday to postpone all fall sports and fall championships.

The decision came in conjunction with many other college conferences across the country which voted to postpone fall sports in response to COVID-19 fears.

Sports including men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer will be affected by the postponement. No decision has been made on the future of winter and spring sports.

University of Evansville Director of Athletics Mark Spencer said while he’s disappointed, he hopes an alternative plan can be devised for the impacted sports in the spring.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials and other members of the UE and Missouri Valley communities guided this difficult decision made by the MVC President’s Council and will remain the primary consideration in our decision making as we move forward,” Parker said. “There is nothing more that we want than for our fall sport student-athletes who are affected by these decisions to have the opportunity to compete during the spring semester, and we will strongly advocate for that opportunity both within the MVC and nationally.”

