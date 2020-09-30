NASCAR set to return Cup Series race to Nashville Superspeedway in 2021

FILE — In this April 3, 2010, file photo, Kevin Harvick takes the checkered flag at the finish line to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series Nashville 300 auto race at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tenn. NASCAR is set to return to the track in 2021. Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season. It ends NASCAR’s decade-long drought at the track. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — NASCAR announced their new 2021 Cup Series schedule on Wednesday, with one race on the schedule to be held at the Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, the first time a Cup Series race would have been held in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

The race at Nashville Superspeedway will be on Sunday, June 20, 2021. The 36-race slate reportedly includes races at two other new road course layouts and the first dirt race in more than 50 years at Bristol Motor Speedway in East Tennessee.

“We developed the 2021 schedule with one primary goal: Continue to take steps to create the most dynamic schedule possible for our fans,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “Extensive collaboration between NASCAR, the racetracks, race teams and our broadcast partners allowed NASCAR to create what promises to be an exciting 2021 schedule of races.”

Nashville Superspeedway was built in 2001 and the track closed to the public in 2011 after NASCAR races were pulled from the facility. At one point, Nashville Superspeedway was home to NASCAR Xfinity Series Races and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Races.

In most recent years, the facility had been privately-used and had placed up for sale by current owner Dover Motorsports with several attempted sales that fell through.

Before Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR had run a pair of Cup races at Nashville Speedway USA at the Nashville Fairgrounds. NASCAR pulled out of the Fairgrounds Speedway in 1984 due to management disputes. NASCAR continued to hold some tours there until 2000. Currently, NASCAR officials, Fairgrounds officials, and the city are still negotiating future races there.

The 2021 race will replace one of two series runs at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware also owned by Dover Motorsports.

Denis McGlynn, president and COO of Dover Motorsports, said in a Wednesday afternoon teleconference the speedway is “in great shape” and the company planned to spend $8-10 million during the next two years to bring the 1.33-mile track back into operation, including building renovation, infrastructure upgrades, and replacing of SAFER barriers taken for use at the Dover track. The facility can currently hold 25,000 but they intend to expand with additional temporary seating.

Nashville Superspeedway is located 40 minutes from downtown Nashville in Wilson County. For pre-sale tickets and other information, visit the Nashville Superspeedway website. For more information about the upcoming 2021 season, visit the NASCAR website.